Trump supporters react to Mar-a-Lago raid and they're not happy

Trump supporters have come out in full force protesting that the former president is innocent following his Mar-a-Lago home raid.

The FBI raid (dubbed an 'assault' by Trump) is thought to either be related to his already-proven removal of records from the White House, or a number of active lawsuits against him.

"They are trying to stop the Republican Party and me once more," Trump wrote. "The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt, must be exposed and stopped."

"If they needed documents, they could have asked," added Trump's lawyer, Lindsey Halligan.

