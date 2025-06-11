Everton manager David Moyes learned of OBE at grandson’s nativity play

Everton manager David Moyes said he was at his grandson’s nativity play when the Home Office called to say he would be made an OBE.

Moyes, 62, had not been checking the post because his mother-in-law was in poor health.

The former centre back was formally made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by avid football fan the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Moyes was in charge of West Ham from 2017-2018 and then 2019-2024, the highlight of his second stint coming when he guided the Hammers to 2023 Europa Conference League glory – their first major trophy in 43 years.

The Glaswegian, 62, managed Everton from 2002 to 2013 and returned to the Merseyside team in January.

The Prince of Wales honours David Moyes at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Aston Villa-follower William congratulated him during the ceremony on Everton’s success, Mr Moyes said.

The father-of-two told the PA news agency: “They actually congratulated me on Everton and was praising for especially the way things have turned around in the second half of the season.

“I had said that I thought his side were doing remarkably well.”

Aston Villa finished sixth in the Premier League, with Everton in 13th place after coming back from being just one point above the relegation zone when Moyes took over in January.

The Prince of Wales often attends Villa games and has been photographed with his son Prince George at their matches.

Moyes added: “He actually commented that it’s great that he’s seen them, and he’s trying to enjoy all the good times at the moment with Aston Villa.

William and Prince George at Paris Saint Germain versus Aston Villa (Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Adam Davy

“He takes his sons, which is great – I think in many ways it shows that the royal family are very much part of the people as well, and want to do normal things in life”.

The former Celtic and Preston player, who also managed Manchester United, said he learned of the honour in December.

Moyes told PA: “I was actually at my grandson’s nativity and I’d got a call from the Home Office.

“My mother-in-law wasn’t well, she was dying at the time, and we hadn’t opened up the mail for a wee while – you know, we’d been concentrating on my mother-in-law.

“I had to say to my wife, ‘can you check and see if I’ve had a message here?’

“I didn’t believe them. I can sometimes get quite a lot of phone calls which you don’t always believe.

“I went back, we checked, and I’ve got to say it was a big moment for both me and my wife. It was emotional.”

David Moyes with the Europa Conference League Trophy following West Ham’s victory over Fiorentina in June 2023 (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Tim Goode

He suspected his success at West Ham was a key part of him making the New Year Honours list.

“Bringing a trophy to West Ham, I think was huge, and I’ve been really fortunate that I’ve been able to manage and stay in the game for a long time, which in itself is something which is not easy to do in the league which is seen as the best league in the world – it’s not easy to have longevity in it”.

Moyes has the third-most Premier Leagues matches as a manager, behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.