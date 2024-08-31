Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage during a performance

American rapper Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53, following an onstage medical emergency.

The Grammy Award-winning artist and hypeman - real name Isaac Freeman III - had been performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut on August 30 when he collapsed on stage behind the DJ booth.

Medics attended to Freeman and delivered CPR before he was then rushed into hospital.

News of Freeman's untimely death was announced the following day (August 31) by his tour manager Birch Michael (also known as Pure Cold).

In a statement posted to Instagram, Michael said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop.

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop, thank you so much for everything you gave to me."

Fatman Scoop surprises guests with a special performance at the Jimmy Choo "Urban Hero" Australia Launch Party on November 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo

"I am honestly lost for words... You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today."

Meanwhile, Freeman's talent agency MN2S has also shared a tribute to their "dear friend and client".



"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client, Fatman Scoop, at the age of 53," they said, as per The Independent.

"Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe."

They added: "His iconic voice, infectious energy and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music."

Freeman was best known for his impact on the 90s New York hip-hop scene, as well as his 1999 hit “Be Faithful” which later topped the charts in the UK and Ireland in 2003.

He also worked on Grammy award-winning songs such as Lose Control by Missy Elliott and It’s Like That by Mariah Carey and also collaborated with Skrillex, Timberland, and Nick Cannon.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Missy Elliott wrote: "Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time. Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten."





Additionally, the rapper also appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA, which took place in the UK in 2015 and was the third housemate to be evicted.

Fans of Fatman Scoop have flooded social media with tributes and noted how the artist's music impacted them.

















Meanwhile, Freeman was due to perform Reminisce Festival in St. Helens, UK, on 7 September and the festival has since paid tribute to him in its latest statement:

"He was not just one of our most popular performers, he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family," the festival said via Instagram.

"His energy, talent and infectious spirit will be missed more than words can express."

