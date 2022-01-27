Beloved Disney cartoon character Minnie Mouse is getting a wardrobe change, and the swap of clothing has triggered conservatives.

Minnie Mouse debuted a new look where she traded in her signature red dress for a pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’s 30th anniversary designed by Stella McCartney. The new ensemble is a blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit paired with a matching bow accessory. This led to right-wingers claiming that the outfit change is helping to destroy the “fabrics of our society” —a bit dramatic now wouldn't you say?

In a Fox News segment, the hosts discussed the famous female mouse's makeover as they joked about how she must have "money" being that Stella McCartney's articles of clothing are typically on the pricier end.

Then the conversation took a quick turn to another character who recently underwent a pretty significant outfit change, the Green M&M, who saw her flashy go-go boots swapped for a pair of drab sneakers.

"Didn't M&Ms do something last week? They changed the boots," noted one of the hosts.

"Who else wears pantsuits?" he asked, before the screen behind them showed images of Hillary Clinton in a pantsuit, likening Minnie Mouse to the former United States secretary of state.

"We'll check with her office and see whether or not she approves of the changes in Pairs," the Fox News host concluded.

Aaron Rupar pointed out the bizarre grouping of individuals on Twitter, writing: "Folks, they've done it. Fox News combined M&M's, Minnie Mouse, *and* owning Hillary Clinton into a single segment. It's peak."

Minnie Mouse's outfit change takes place during Women's History Month in March, for the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and designer McCartney told new agency Sputnik: “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation”.

Disneyland Paris first announced the new look on Tuesday on Twitter with a picture of Minnie in her outfit designed by Stella McCartney.

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous," said the caption.

This isn't the first time Fox News hosts have lost their minds about a cartoon character's outfit change. When news broke of the M&M show swap, Tucker Carlson said on his show: “M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous."



