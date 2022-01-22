The always outspoken Tucker Carlson has weighed into the recent news that the M&M characters are set to get a makeover to make them more gender-inclusive.

Mars Inc, the company that owns the world-renowned M&M candies announced on Thursday that it was changing the look of its famous characters as part of its "global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive."

In a statement, the company added: "These include a commitment to gender-balanced leadership teams, running an independent annual diversity audit of its advertising (run by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in the Media) and its role as vice chair of the Unstereotype Alliance, part of UN Women, amongst others."

While you would hope that most people wouldn't care about what animated sweets would actually look like, this change in appearance has actually caused quite a stir.

Firstly there were people who couldn't believe that the green M&M was no longer 'sexy' and now Carlson has added his voice to the discontent.

Speaking on his Fox News show on Friday evening, 52-year-old Carlson said: "Bet you didn’t think M&Ms were pushing intolerance, but they were, they’ve been changed. You’re seeing those changes on the screen. The green M&M, you will notice, is no longer wearing sexy boots. Now she’s wearing sensible sneakers. Why the change? Well according to M&Ms, “We all win when we see more women in leading roles.”

He continued: "The other big change is that the brown M&M has 'transitioned from high stilettos to lower block heels,' also less sexy. That’s progress. M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you are totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity. They’ve won."

Carlson, who is no stranger to satIrising the news and feigning outrage, then went on to claim that the new look orange M&M could be a 'sexist.'

As you probably guess, there was some mockery aimed at Carlson, especially the line about wanting to go for a drink with one of the M&Ms.





























Once again it's hard to say how serious Carlson but given the reaction to the changes to the M&M characters there are bound to be people who are legitimately angry that fictional anthropomorphic characters aren't what they would deem 'sexy' anymore.