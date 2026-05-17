Friends who were diagnosed with cancer weeks apart launch charity run

Two women who became friends after being diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other have launched a charity running event which has raised more than £600,000.

Alison Garven and Kirsty Ogilvie sounded the starting horn at the Race for Life in Glasgow on Sunday morning, where around 5,000 people took part in 5km and 3km runs.

The route of the Race for Life event involved the Trongate area, however it was not affected by the football-related disorder which took place there the previous evening

Thousands took part in the Race for Life (CRUK)

The two friends are now cancer-free, having both inherited a fault gene which increases their risk of some cancers.

A total of £642,321 was raised for Cancer Research UK.

Ms Garven, 54, who is from East Renfrewshire, said she was proud to start the race alongside her friend.

She said: “Kirsty came in to my life at exactly the right time.

“Our friendship meant there was someone there for me who completely understood what I was going through, the treatment, the decisions, the fears.

“I remember just days after having surgery last year I was at Race for Life Glasgow, cheering my amazing sister Suzanne on as she crossed the finish line. What a difference a year makes.

“It feels brilliant to be back for 2026, to feel well and to actually have taken part this year.”

Ms Garven was diagnosed with a form of breast cancer in 2024.

She was in regular touch with Ms Ogilvie, from Renfrewshire, who was diagnosed with breast cancer the following month.

They had both first met through a support group related to the faulty gene they had inherited.

Ms Ogilvie, 44, said: “I had brilliant support from my family, friends and medical staff but cancer took a lot away from me.

“I remember my hair started to fall out over Christmas time then on New Year’s Day I decided to take back some control and shave the rest of it off.

“Meeting Alison made a huge difference and continues to do so.

“There’s something powerful about chatting to and messaging someone who has walked the same path.”

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, praised those who took part in the Race for Life.

She said: “It was a special day as people came together to celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and to remember loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible.

“Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference and help people live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”