Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper announces pregnancy with husband Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper has announced she and her husband Matt Kaplan are expecting their first child together.

The Call Her Daddy (or should we now say Mommy) podcast host, and Unwell co-founder took to Instagram on Sunday (May 17), to share photos of herself alongside Kaplan with her growing baby bump.

"Our family," Cooper wrote as the caption.

(L-R) Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan attend Netflix's "Jingle Bell Heist" LA screening at Netflix Roma Theater on November 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

The 31-year-old teased the news on her Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Daddy Gang, there is something I've been waiting to share with you," and shared the snaps of her bump.

At the end she posted a photo of a bag of sweet and wrote, "Honestly happy I can finally stop trying to hide the bump lol."

Cooper married film producer Kaplan in April 2024 after four years of dating, and in an interview with Vogue about the nuptials, she said, ""It was everything we wanted it to be. It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it."

“We weren’t looking to have a formal wedding,” Kaplan said. "We wanted it to feel relaxed and authentic to us and the location, so from the decor to the festivities, it all was very naturally curated.”

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