GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-order info, price and trailer 3 plans 'revealed'

An insider has shared information from their sources about specific speculated GTA 6 pre-order information, including price details and trailer 3 release plans.

Best Buy allegedly sent an email to affiliates stating GTA 6 pre-orders will start on 18 May. A number of people shared on social media they had received the email and this was verified by reporters.

Rockstar Games has not yet shared any official information about this yet though and it remains speculation at the time of writing.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track trailers updates, gameplay leaks and release date clues online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the breaking news, pre-order updates and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 pre-order info, price and trailer 3 plans 'revealed' Renowned gaming insider Detective Seeds has shared speculated information about GTA 6 pre-orders and trailer 3 release plans. The user posted on X / Twitter: "I was given the GTA 6 pricing, bundles and various structures of ordering the game by the same person who gave me the week of pre-orders starting which was correct as highlighted by my leaked DMs that prove I had the info well over a week ago. "I am choosing not to put the pricing info out as I was advised this could have market impacts by me doing so. But I can say there will be six ways of purchasing the game at pre-order. Three digital / physical which are the usual types of tiers and then one that is more rare with some stuff and then two tied with consoles (Pro and standard) with a digital code for download. I was told the bundles themselves will not have a physical copy in them." In the comments on that post, Detective Seeds was asked "if the pricing would follow the given rates of $60-80 USD" to which they replied "yes" and added there may be some form of early access for some versions of the game. Detective Seeds also shared a follow up post which said: "I DO NOT know the day Rockstar plans to drop GTA 6 trailer 3. The person I received the pre-order info from did not think they were going to do same day trailer 3 and open pre-orders due to server loads on purchasing so that is why I believed this week would be trailer 3 because I knew pre-orders started on Monday. Only a handful of people know when Rockstar is going to upload that trailer. "Also, I do not believe console bundles will be announced until Playstation State of Play due to that marketing deal." To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Buckle up for two weeks of high-octane, nitrous-infused, automotive mayhem in GTA Online. "Get 4x rewards on Land Races, obtain rare prizes for acquiring big-ticket rides, plus rake it in with added bonuses for Salvage Yard owners." The vast majority of comments are demanding Rockstar Games to share news about GTA 6 pre-orders or trailer 3.

More from GTA 6 fan with elaborate trailer 3 theory from GTA6 The GTA 6 fan who shared an elaborate theory about when trailer 3 may release using planetary positions has posted again in the game's Subreddit. Redditor JalapenoPoppers24 spent "three months charting the planetary positions for every Rockstar trailer drop since 2007" to find out the release date for trailer 3, claiming it will "drop [on] Thursday 14 May 2026 at 11am ET (8am PT / 4pm BST)". In short, the user charted astrology patterns to come up with the conclusion, noticing repeated patterns including the two GTA 6 trailers sharing similar planetary alignments when they were shared. Now that Tuesday has come and gone, the day when a lot of fans were expecting some sort of announcement from Rockstar Games, JalapenoPoppers24 posted again and said: "Was I hoping 12 May would prove me wrong by just dropping the trailer? Honestly, YES. I'm a fan first. I wanted it as badly as anyone. But the data pointed to Thursday 14 May at 11am ET and that's where I’ve stood for three months. Still standing there. We shall see." And others have been commenting on the post. sethfern11 said: "Everyone gets annoyed / mad with these osts but I find them to be pretty entertaining and an amusing way to wait out the game lmao. I know nothing about this but honestly let's go." Slyzxx78 said: "I believe you bro!" QmVu said: "That might be the best post I've ever seen on this Subreddit." GTA 6 trailer 3 details have not yet been confirmed.



Trailer 3 release date theory resurfaces from GTA6 A theory about when GTA 6 trailer 3 may release has resurfaced following claims Best Buy has sent an email out to affiliates revealing the game will be able to pre-order from 18 May. A fan spent "three months charting the planetary positions for every Rockstar trailer drop since 2007" to find out the release date for trailer 3. JalapenoPoppers24 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Trailer 3 is dropping Thursday 14 May 2026 at 11am ET (8am PT / 4pm BST)." In short, the user goes on to say how they charted astrology patterns to come up with the conclusion, noticing repeated patterns including the two GTA 6 trailers sharing similar planetary alignments when they were shared. There was heavy speculation that Tuesday would be the day of a new trailer but this never came to fruition. Now the Redditor's theory is doing the rounds again ahead of the date and time they have claimed. Could JalapenoPoppers24 be on to something? Let's wait and see.

More reaction to GTA 6 pre-orders date being 'leaked' from GamingLeaksAndRumours Cases of more people making claims they've received the alleged Best Buy email stating GTA 6 pre-orders will start on 18 May have been posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit. User XTRevivals has done a roundup of the different claims and gamers have been having their say in the comments. Negan-Cliffhanger said: "Best Buy tier 1 leaker." Okami13_ said: "I actually think this is legit. He's showing it live and it does seem to be a legit Best Buy email." monarch_j said: "I got the same email earlier this evening (also a Best Buy affiliate)." The user also shared a screenshot. At the time of writing, the emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order date for GTA 6.

Fans react to GTA 6 pre-orders date being 'leaked' from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the game's pre-order date seemingly being leaked by Best Buy. YouTuber FrogboyX1Gaming is one of a number of people across the internet claiming to have received an email from Best Buy stating GTA 6 pre-orders start on 18 May. A clip of FrogboyX1Gaming showing this email was posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and fans have been having their say in the comments. Epiklevel said: "Looked at his channel and it doesn't seem like he's the type to lie about something like this." Main_Gate_194 said: "S*** this could be real. All of the afilliate emails he has shown on stream are legit. This would be extremely elaborate to fake." Formal-Collection239 said: "I love how we're all on his stream like some detectives lmao." UpbeatCustomer1020 said: "Lmao imagine if that f****** guy who predicted [today] as the date for trailer 3 bc of the planet s*** ends up to be right." dollarforthebusman said: "Honestly seems to be the most intriguing 'legit' lead we have got in a while. If you doubt him, go watch his stream; he's doing anything people ask him to do to prove it's real. He has multiple emails from the same sender and the sender email is legit." Again, at the time of writing, the emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order date for GTA 6.

GTA 6 pre-orders date 'leaked' - and it's very soon A YouTuber is one of a number of people across the internet claiming to have received an email from Best Buy stating GTA 6 pre-orders start on 18 May. During a stream, YouTuber FrogboyX1Gaming held his phone up to the camera, showing what he said is an email he received from Best Buy saying he can get five per cent off if he pre-orders a physical copy of GTA 6 between 18 and 21 May. A number of other people across social media have claimed they've received the exact same email, with some saying they even traced the domain the email was sent back to Best Buy, which suggests GTA 6 pre-orders may open on 18 May. The emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order date for GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 returning to Game Catalog PlayStation has confirmed Red Dead Redemption 2 is returning to PS Plus Game Catalog. The game has been in and out of the catalogue on a number of occasions. It last left in November 2024 but is back on six months ahead of GTA 6 releasing on 19 November. Other games arriving on the subscription service in May include Star Wars Outlaws, Bramble: The Mountain King and The Thaumaturge. These games will be available to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers at no additional cost from Tuesday (19 May) onwards.

Reaction to Rockstar's Red Dead Online post from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, fans have been reacting to Rockstar Games sharing a Red Dead Online update - with no further announcements on GTA 6 just yet. This sparked outrage with Redditor No-Sheepherder8783 posting: "Thank you for nothing." The post has 5.6k upvotes at the time of writing and hundreds of comments. On the post, BilverBurfer commented: "Same time next week?" Don_Rawaz posted a meme with the caption: "Your usual sir?" ToppleToes said: "Welcome to the GTA 6 sub where people create their own disappointment." Cheesestrings89 said: "I predict that we get a trailer before 19 November 👍" MiamiVIceTrevGTA_YT said: "Patience is a virtue man. They said Summer 2026."

Fan outrage at no GTA 6 release date, trailer 3 or pre-order updates Tuesday (12 May) was supposed to be the day for a GTA 6 update from Rockstar Games - according to a number of fan theories online anyway. There is high anticipation for GTA 6 announcements at the moment generally because Take-Two is hosting an earnings call next week and its portfolio of studios, including Rockstar, usually make big announcements around these to drive interest and investment in the company. Rockstar usually starts marketing for its games around six months before a release and we're six months away from GTA 6's release date of 19 November. Fuelling the anticipation have been Sony mentioning GTA 6 alongside its first-party titles in a recent corporate strategy and earnings announcement presentation and emails from the company appearing to encourage PS4 players to buy a PS5 so they can play GTA 6. It's also been spotted the PS Store unusually does not have deals on until Wednesday (13 May) with font colour similar to that seen in GTA 6, there seemingly being a game missing from the PS Store's highly anticipated 2026 releases, the 'just announced' tag being removed from the PS Store listing and Game Informer teasing "[REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] will be gracing its cover next week". And Tuesday was specifically speculated because Rockstar usually shares big updates on Tuesdays, such as both GTA 6 trailers releasing on Tuesdays. But fans hoping for any sort of update were left crestfallen when Rockstar Games posted an update for Red Dead Online and a lot of people have been making their disappointment and anger known in the comments on that post and more widely across social media. So much so that even Game Informer's executive editor Brian Shea addressed some of the comments aimed at the publication, posting on BlueSky: "People on the internet getting a lot of use out of the jump to conclusions mat today." Rockstar's Red Dead Online post has been viewed 5.4m times at the time of writing with 7.9k comments, with the most prominent ones complaining "this isn't trailer 3".

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