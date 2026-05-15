Stephen King shuts down talk of Trump’s UFO Files with just nine words

The Trump administration released the first batch of files on UFOs and “unidentified anomalous phenomena” on Friday (8 May), but not everyone is interested in the disclosure of these particular files.

The documents from the Pentagon include descriptions of unidentified objects seen during NASA missions, FBI tips, and images and videos of recent sightings such as those from the Middle East region.

Pete Hegseth, the secretary of war, said this week: “The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government's understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it's time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration's earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

FBI director Kash Patel added: “The FBI is proud to stand alongside President Trump and our interagency partners in this landmark release of UAP records.

“The FBI remains committed to supporting this rolling declassification effort with the same rigor and integrity we bring to every national security matter."

But others have shown little care for the release of the UFO files, with former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene writing on X/Twitter: “I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t.

“I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist [sic] and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar.”

And horror author Stephen King – a longtime Trump critic – shared his thoughts by referring to the publication of another batch of files:

On Wednesday (6 May), a suicide note which Jeffrey Epstein allegedly wrote before he died in jail in 2019 was released by a federal judge, with people expressing different levels of confidence in its legitimacy.

Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein branded the document a “forgery”, while handwriting experts said the note was all but certainly penned by the same person as the one which authorities found in Epstein’s cell after he killed himself.

Elsewhere this week, a pop-up display titled The Reading Room opened in New York City, exhibiting 3.5 million pages from the Epstein files, totalling 17,000 pounds of documents.

“The Reading Room keeps public attention fixed on the crimes of Epstein and the Epstein class, and on Trump's desperate attempts to bury them, to support the victims and survivors as they seek justice,” its website reads.

Responding to Greene’s comments, a White House spokesperson said: “Marjorie ‘Quitter’ Greene has never met a conspiracy theory she didn’t embrace.

“The former Congresswoman disgracefully quit on her constituents during the middle of her term. Now, she should also quit spreading Fake News.”

Indy100 has approached the White House for comment on King’s remarks.

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