Outspoken news channel GB News is being ridiculed once again this week after it announced it would be playing “God Save The Queen” at the start of its live programming every day.
The plans, revealed on Monday, come after Romford MP Andrew Rossindell’s lengthy campaign to have the BBC play the national anthem at the end of the day before switching to News 24 – something the broadcaster stopped doing in 1997.
In a news release published on Monday, GB News’ editorial director Michael Booker said: “We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating.
“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our television viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK.
“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”
GB News kicks off today's live programming by playing God Save the Queen. The anthem will play out across GB News… https://t.co/Oma5P4w7Lw— GB News (@GB News) 1642489004
Unsurprisingly, Mr Rosindell was thrilled with GB News’ decision to broadcast the anthem from Tuesday, saying the channel is “speaking for Britain”.
“GB News is leading the broadcast media in this country by playing the national anthem in the morning. I hope that ITV and BBC will follow the example of GB News and do the same – especially in this year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” he said.
Great to be going on @GBNEWS tonight soon after 9pm with @danwootton celebrating their decision to play the Nationa… https://t.co/8chydqqdYP— Andrew Rosindell MP (@Andrew Rosindell MP) 1642452618
By “speaking for Britain”, we hope Mr Rosindell means more than the 19 MPs who signed his early day motion (EDM)on the issue in 2010.
Six years later, during the EU referendum, Newsnight chose to poke fun at the Tory MP’s campaign by playing “God Save The Queen” – albeit the one by The Sex Pistols with a more provocative message at its heart.
And it isn’t just the BBC who have ridiculed the idea, with people taking to Twitter to mock GB News’ announcement:
@GBNEWS North Korea called, they want their ideas back— Cara Lisette (@Cara Lisette) 1642442396
GB News announce they're going to play God Save the Queen before broadcasting every day. This may be my favourite… https://t.co/cJo9umAIYf— Laura Lawrence ⚽📚 (@Laura Lawrence ⚽📚) 1642442793
I have to say the words "uplifting instrumental version" made me laugh out loud. Like there was a chance they were… https://t.co/6emzYIn2Gr— David Baddiel (@David Baddiel) 1642438451
GB News will play the National Anthem every morning with a stunning scenes of the UK, celebrating what’s good about… https://t.co/i5deojAuXs— Kit / Chris (@Kit / Chris) 1642449391
I’m not prone to displays of vulgarity but I just heard GB News is going to play God Save The Queen at the start of… https://t.co/kw3anoltvz— Sonia Poulton (@Sonia Poulton) 1642452071
*God Save the Queen* GB News better known as GBeebies has announced it will be playing the National Anthem every d… https://t.co/iH7HS7KhkU— Marie-Ann Hates Tories and Brexit (@Marie-Ann Hates Tories and Brexit) 1642458469
GB News is going to start every day by playing God Save The Queen. It’s really pleased with itself. Radio 4 plays… https://t.co/HsZuGN0wGw— Mic Wright (@Mic Wright) 1642441412
Being GB News, they'll probably play the Russian national anthem by mistake. https://t.co/QFelmNXsAx— James Doleman (@James Doleman) 1642454684
@GBNEWS Who says Virtue Signalling is a leftwing thing?— Doubles (@Doubles) 1642437324
In fairness, we take our hat off to anyone who wants to get up just before 6 am solely to listen to the national anthem because that’s a perfectly normal thing to do.