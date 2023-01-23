Ghislaine Maxwell's TV interview is an absolute gift to Epstein truthers

Convicted sex offender and former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has revealed in a rare interview that she too believes Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide.

Speaking from the federal prison where she is held in Florida, Maxwell, 61, told TalkTV host Jeremy Kyle she has suspicions surrounding Epstein’s death.

“I believe that he was murdered,” Maxwell said in the phone interview which aired on Monday.

Epstein died in 2019 at 66 years old just one month after he was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

The medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death by suicide, however, many felt it was too coincidental that Epstein’s death occurred before he could stand trial.

Maxwell agrees, believing her former boyfriend was murdered.

“I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to... I was sure he was going to appeal. And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell was convicted of sex offences related to Epstein’s sex abuse ring in December 2021. She is serving a 20-year sentence.

Epstein's death was upsetting for many who wanted his victims to get their day in court and face Epstein.

When asked to address Epstein's victims, Maxwell said they should place their anger with authorities who "allowed" Epstein to die.



"I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen," Maxwell said.

“And as I said, I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place.”

In her interview with Kyle, Maxwell also revealed what it was like living in prison, saying the food is "beyond tasteless" and she makes her bed "military style."

Among other things she proclaimed, Maxwell also said that the photo of her, Prince Andrew, and Virginia Giuffre is "fake."

