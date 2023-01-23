Ghislaine Maxwell claims that the photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre is fake, in a new interview from jail in Florida.

The disgraced socialite appeared on TalkTV where she maintained innocence.

"It's a fake. I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact I'm sure it's not", she said, adding that Prince Andrew is not one to 'hug' in public.

"Well, there's never been an original and further there's no photograph, and I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters