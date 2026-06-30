Glasgow Games will ‘showcase Scotland’s love of sport’, John Swinney says

John Swinney has said he “cannot wait” for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to get under way, adding that the Glasgow tournament would “showcase Scotland’s love of sport to the world”.

The Scottish First Minister spoke out at the start of the King’s Baton Relay, which acts as a curtain-raiser for the sporting contest.

Form Wednesday July 1, the baton will travel from the Team Scotland camp in Glasgow to more than 50 events across the country, celebrating Scottish sport, culture, the Commonwealth and the Games themselves.

With the sporting contest due to take place in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, Mr Swinney said it would be part of a “summer of sport” for Scotland.

What does it mean to represent Team Scotland on home soil? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Hear from Emily Nicholl, Hannah Grant and Lexy Gillies as they reflect on being selected for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the opportunity to compete in front of a passionate Scottish crowd. 💙🏐 pic.twitter.com/1nXX5xPEAq — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) June 29, 2026

A slimmed-down version of the tournament will see athletes compete in 10 sports – with Glasgow hosting the event after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew amid concerns over costs.

Mr Swinney, however, has previously made clear there will be “no call on the public purse” as a result of the Games coming to Glasgow for the second time in 12 years, with the city having previously hosted the contest in 2014.

But the Scottish Government is providing £20 million for a series of free and low-cost sporting activities for youngsters over the summer – with ministers also investing £245,000 to support more than 50 free events during the Scottish leg of the King’s Baton Relay.

Speaking ahead of the start of the relay, Mr Swinney said: “The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will showcase Scotland’s love of sport to the world – and I cannot wait.”

First Minister John Swinney with Finnie, the Commonwealth Games’ mascot (Steve Welsh/PA)

With Scottish football fans having “captured the hearts of millions” when they followed the national team in the World Cup finals, the First Minister added that the Glasgow 2026 Games would be “an exciting opportunity to build on our global brand and show the world what a fantastic place Scotland is to live, work, study and do business in, and to visit”.

He stated: “We want the legacy of this summer of sport – the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Glasgow 2026 and the women’s hockey and cricket team world cup campaigns – to stretch far beyond the next few months.

“Our £20 million summer of sport funding will create free sporting opportunities for thousands of young people, encouraging a new generation to enjoy taking part in physical activity.

“The King’s Baton Relay will carry the excitement of the Commonwealth Games to every corner of Scotland.

“We are supporting free events across the country to mark this and I want everyone to come along, get active and be part of something truly special.”