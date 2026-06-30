PS6 LIVE: Official Sony update as release date and price speculation swells

Sony has shared an official update about the future of its hardware prices as speculation continues to swell about the PS6 release date and price.

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

There have been all sorts of rumours and speculation about Sony's next console, including about potential technical details and that there is likely to be a handheld device that releases alongside it.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest PS6 release date updates, price announcements, tech specs speculation and more as it happens.

Reaction to Sony's official update Sony has addressed the ongoing increase in component costs, claiming that it doesn’t intend to sell hardware at a 'significant' loss going forward - VGC

by u/Rsodyyy in PS5 In the PS5 Subreddit, fans have been reacting to Sony saying "as a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses" when asked about future prices of "the next generation platform". On Rsodyyy's post (which has since been removed by moderators), Salty_Sabuteur said: "Welp, I also don't intend on buying hardware at a significant loss." MrYK_ said: "F*** AI." juicyman69 said: "They're not dumb. They need to sell hardware to sell games. They will certainly push as far as they can. It's going to be a long generation. Who knows what the industry will look like it a years time." brockzilla82 said: "Most will just stick to PS5 for a while I assume." stingertc said: "1,200 dollar PS6 here we go."

Official Sony update as PS6 release date and price speculation swells Sony has given an official update on the future of its hardware prices as speculation continues the PS6 could retail for more than $1,000. Renowned hardware leaker KeplerL2 recently claimed on NeoGAF the cost to manufacture speculated PS6 consoles has gone up by $200 from his suggestion of $760 in March to $960 now. During Sony's latest Q&A session, when asked about future prices of "the next generation platform", the company replied: "As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses. "At the same time, we are carefully monitoring the market and continuing to evaluate our approach." Sony president and CEO Hiroki Totoki said last month the company "has not yet decided on what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices". This comes soon after Valve revealed the cheapest model of its Steam Machine console is $1,049. These rising hardware costs are due to RAM and storage shortages caused by huge tech companies investing heavily in AI data centres. Gaming consoles across the board are unprecedentedly going up in price rather than depreciating because of this and brand new hardware is becoming much more expensive to manufacture.

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