GTA 6 LIVE: Tech experts not expecting key gameplay feature

Tech experts are not expecting GTA 6 to have a key gameplay feature that a lot of gamers want.

Pre-orders for GTA 6 are now live with the game on track to release as planned on 19 November. There are two editions available, standard and ultimate, and those that pre-order can start loading the game from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar Games' next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest rumours, talking points, trailer speculation, gameplay updates and more as they happen.

Tech experts not expecting key GTA 6 gameplay feature Tech experts at Digital Foundry have said they do not expect GTA 6 to run at 60fps, even on a PS5 Pro. There has been recent speculation GTA 6 will have a 60fps mode, even if its not ready at launch. But generally referencing the latest content drop from Rockstar Games with preorders now live, Digital Foundry experts think the game's performance will be capped by console CPU limitations. While the PS5 Pro can produce much better graphics, the CPU to base PS5 consoles is actually quite similar. Rockstar Games has not confirmed the technical details for GTA 6 at the time of writing.

Key GTA 6 gameplay feature everybody wants 'revealed' A renowned gaming industry insider claims GTA 6 will have a gameplay feature everybody wants. It's long been debated if GTA 6 could run up to 60fps (frames per second), like GTA 5 Enhanced, or if it will be locked to 30fps, like Red Dead Redemption 2. And according to the Rock i Borys Podcast, which previously correctly confirmed The Witcher 3 DLC was in development, there are claims there will be a 60fps mode for GTA 6, even if it's not quite ready at launch. The Polish podcast claimed GTA 6 will have 30 and 60fps modes on PS5 and XBOX Series X but it will be locked at 30fps on Series S from a "very reliable" Rockstar source. It's also claimed it has not been announced yet because Rockstar is unsure if this will be ready in time for launch and if it isn't, it's highly likely to be included in a future post-launch update. GTA 6's performance specs have not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and this is speculation until anything official is announced.



FULL STORY: XBOX fires back at claims PlayStation is dominating GTA 6 pre-orders XBOX has hit back at claims it is being dominated by PlayStation in terms of GTA 6 pre-orders Microsoft, Rockstar Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment XBOX has fired back at claims PlayStation is dominating GTA 6 pre-orders according to affiliate link data. GTA 6 pre-orders went live on Thursday (25 June) with reports claiming there were more than 39 million orders during the first day, generating a staggering $3bn in revenue.

French retailer Cdiscount hailed GTA 6 as "the biggest cultural event of 2026", adding: "In just 24 hours, we recorded six times more preorders than during an entire traditional preorder period for major franchises such as EA Sports FC or Call of Duty. It's historic - something we've never seen before." On social media, IGN shared results it found of which platform gamers are preferring to pre-order the game on. Read the full story here.

Reaction to GTA 6 physical discs 'verdict' NateTheHate says none of his contacts are aware of a physical disc version for GTA VI

by u/Loose_Society9485 in GamingLeaksAndRumours Redditors in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit have been reacting to reports and claims that it appears unlikely GTA 6 will have any physical discs. xAVATAR-AANGx said: "At this point, I guess by the time we hit the PS7 or even once we hit the PS6 Slim, discs will be phased out entirely." On a post from Loose_Society9485, Santa-Banana said: "And for people saying 'games be too big and can't fit on discs' well you might be too young to remember but Rockstar / Take-Two themselves have published numerous games printed on more than one disc. It is completely possible to ship any games, printed in its entirety in a physical edition. That game code is utter nonsense. Every publisher can sell you their games, 100% complete on discs, that you own and can play offline. It's not that Rockstar can't, they don't want to. The end." SylviSweetheart said: "I don't know why anyone would think that this is coming. Why would Rockstar send two nearly identical SKUs out, one with discs and one without? That would annoy retailers and confuse consumers. If they wanted it to be on a disc, it would be on a disc."

GTA 6 physical discs verdict 'revealed' after 'digital-only launch' from GamingLeaksAndRumours A renowned insider has backed up a report claiming there are no plans for GTA 6 physical discs at all, even after launch. GTA 6 has physical versions available to pre-order - but this is for a download code inside a box.

There has been speculation there could be physical discs arriving soon after the game's initial launch but a report from The Hollywood Reporter claimed "there are no plans for GTA 6 discs to be printed". And responding to a comment about this on Reddit, NateTheHate added: "I've only chatted with two contacts and neither were aware of a physical-disc version; so it would align with the report from THR. I'm still looking further into it for rock-solid confirmation." GTA 6 physical discs have neither been confirmed or denied by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.