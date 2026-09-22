Fox News is taking a stand against the Trump media ban - and people are shocked

Fox News has been known to be particularly supportive of US president Donald Trump (they claimed “thousands of people” turned up to the Great American State Fair in June, for example despite live footage suggesting otherwise), to the extent that the news channel’s decision to stand up to the Republican’s current media ban has left social media users a little surprised.

As a reminder, the convicted felon announced on Friday that CNN, MSNOW and Politico would be banned from the White House due to “their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS”.

In response, Bryan Boughton – of the Fox News Washington bureau, and chair of the TV pool which sees one broadcaster cover White House events and share footage with others – reportedly said in a statement: “This is to advise that, effective today [Monday], the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President.

“This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”

The pool comprises NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and Fox News.

And Fox News’ display of solidarity has since prompted fresh ridicule of the Trump administration online, and been met with disbelief:

White House columnist Brian J. Karem wrote: “Media companies should now know: Kissing Trump’s political ring is no guarantee of anything except fealty”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz tweeted: “Never thought I’d see the day Fox News stood up to Trump”:

Brian Krassenstein, also a political commentator, said: “Fox News is boycotting the president. That’s how much of a first amendment violation Trump just made in banning the media”:

And policy consultant Adam Cochran commented: “Do you know how bad Trump has to be polling for Fox News to decide to have a spine here?!”:

The move came on the same day that an event hosted by Trump at the White House came without audio, because the press pool was not present.

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