Hannah Montana's Malibu beach house has just gone up for rent on Airbnb

Emotionally recovered from the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special? Us neither.

The one-hour show reunited Miley Cyrus with familiar faces from the show's past, including Selena Gomez and Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as the house her character grew up in.

And it would appear our resurrected love for the secret pop star in a blonde wig won't be going quietly, because you can now rent Hannah Montana's Malibu beach house in real life.

Airbnb

Airbnb have just listed the property, situated right on the Malibu coastline in California, completely free of charge for a limited run of stays themed around the show.

That means you'll get to play dress up in the Disney icon's wardrobe featuring some of her most-loved looks, get familiar with the hidden details from the show (who doesn't want to play on her electric guitar?), and try on her signature blonde wig.

In the show, Hannah's (Miley Cyrus) family uproot from Tennessee to Malibu to launch her music career, with Cyrus' real-life dad, Billy Ray Cyrus taking on the role of Robby Ray, her on-screen dad-meets-manager.

Airbnb

The house itself is sensational too, opening up directly onto the sand and with spanning ocean views - so we challenge you to find any better spot to kick back and watch a few episodes of the show - no doubt with the three guests that can also come along with you.

Time to brush up on the lyrics to 'Best of Both Worlds'.

10 one-night stays will take place from 6th April through 16th April in Malibu, California, with up to four guests per stay. Guests can submit a request to book beginning 26th March at 1PM GMT. To request to book, visit airbnb.com/hannahmontana.

Why not read...

What have the cast of Hannah Montana said about the 20th anniversary?

Miley Cyrus brands Alex Cooper 'creepy' as Hannah Montana Special drops on Disney

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