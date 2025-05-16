One of the stars of Happy Gilmore has died at over 80 years old, and fans have been left devastated.

We're just months away from the release of Happy Gilmore 2, 29 years after the original hit screens, and leading actor, Adam Sandler, took to social media to share the sad news.

Morris was the alligator from the infamous scene where Happy accidentally hits his golf ball directly into the reptile's mouth - and then has to try and wrestle it back.

"Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film", he wrote.

"The day you wouldn’t come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art. I will never forget at craft service that time when we split the Three Musketeers bar and you let me have the bigger half. But that’s who you were. I know your character’s decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note.

"I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend."

Morris worked up until 2006, and starred in a few other huge movies, including Dr Doolittle 2.

“He started acting strange a week ago. He wasn’t lunging at us and wasn’t taking food,” his owner, Jay Young said, adding, “I know it’s strange to people… that we get so attached to an alligator.”

“It’s the worst part of what we do, losing animals,” Young said, holding back tears. “He had a happy time here, and he died of old age.”

Happy Gilmore star dies as 'devastated' fans pay tribute Universal

Fans have been left devastated by his passing.

"Let me offer a very sincere and heartfelt, see ya later, alligator", one person posted on X.

"RIP fine gator", another chimed in.

"Rest in peace to a real one", someone else wrote.

However this isn't the last time we'll see Morris, as the Colorado Gator Farm confirmed they're having the gator taxidermied so he can "scare" kids for "years to come".

