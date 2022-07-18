We're writing this for us, to be honest.

We're hot. A red weather warning has been issued and temperatures in parts of the country could reach 42C in the next couple of days. It's not great and it looks like climate change is in full force.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said: “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday. Currently there is a 50 per cent chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80 per cent we will see a new maximum temperature reached.Here are some ways you can keep cool until the weather goes back to normal.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

So what's a person to do to get through the next few days without melting? Here are some top tips and tricks to mitigate the worst impacts of the weather:

1. Close curtains and blinds



This stops the sun getting in.

2. Choose your meals carefully

Turning on the oven is going to make your house scorching so it is salad weather, people!

3. Stay hydrated

We can't stress enough how important this is.

4. Ditch the duvet

This goes without saying.

5. Take cold showers

We wish we could work from the shower.

6. Get a fan

And sit by it all day.

7. Try and keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

This is when it will be at its peak.

8. Avoid alcohol

It may be tempting to go to a beer garden and wait until it all blows over but alcohol dehydrates you - as does caffeine.

9. Put your clothes in the freezer

Then when you put them on they will be nice and cool.

10. Only open your windows at night

It may be tempting to open your windows and let air rush in but in the day, you are letting warm air in. At night, cool air will help you home get into a better state.

11. Turn your tech off

Tech products generate heat. And if that isn't something you can tell your boss so they just let you turn off your laptop and have the rest of the day off, we don't know what is.

12. Buy house plants

“Planting trees and vegetation and the creation of green spaces to enhance evaporation and shading are other options, as temperatures in and around green spaces can be several degrees lower than their surroundings," the NHS says. Sounds good.

13. Avoid strenuous exercise outside

This isn't jogging weather, people.

14. Spend your whole day in the supermarket chilled aisle

This isn't that realistic, but we are tempted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.