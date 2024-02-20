Idles star Joe Talbot says reading CBeebies bedtime story ‘is an honour’

Idles band member Joe Talbot has been given the “honour” of reading a bedtime story on CBeebies for families all over the UK.

The Welsh singer-songwriter will read Under The Love Umbrella, a children’s book by Davina Bell with illustrations by Alison Colpoys.

The narrative traces four children navigating life beneath their love umbrellas, finding reassurance in the family love that accompanies them wherever they go.

Joe Talbot is reading a bedtime story (BBC/PA)

Talbot said: “It’s an honour to announce that I am reading a CBeebies bedtime story.

“I cannot express how much I love reading to my kid so this was a welcome twist in an already beautiful career. All love.”

The Grammy-nominated band’s lead vocalist joins a roster of celebrities who have read CBeebies bedtime stories including Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Gregory Porter, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, and Christine and the Queens.

Sir Elton John read a CBeebies story in 2018 (Pete Dadds/PA) PA Media - Pete Dadds

Sir Elton delighted families in 2018 by reading The Dog Detectives: Lost In London, authored by Fin and Zoa Gypsy and illustrated by Monika Suska.

American singer Parton, known for hits such as 9 To 5, Jolene and I Will Always Love You, read Dogs Loves Books by Louise Yates in 2017.

Talbot’s CBeebies bedtime story will air at 6.50pm today on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer, joining the weekday line-up of bedtime tales.