Notting Hill Carnival

In pictures: Colourful street parade brings Notting Hill Carnival to a close

Participants pass through Westbourne Park during the adult parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival (James Manning/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

The Notting Hill Carnival – the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in west London – has drawn to a close for 2023.

Revellers in the adult parade were partying atop floats followed by feathered, mas bands dancing to the beat.

Participants taking part in the adults paradeParticipants taking part in the adult parade (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Notting Hill Carnival participants(James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Paramedics (left) pass by acrobatic participantsParamedics (left) pass by acrobatic participants (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Notting Hill Carnival participants(James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of Notting Hill by the end of the bank holiday.

Notting Hill Carnival participants(James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Notting Hill Carnival participantAn NHS supporter was among those at the carnival (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Notting Hill Carnival participants(Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Notting Hill Carnival participants(Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Two landmarks were celebrated: the introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event; and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.

Notting Hill Carnival participants(Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Notting Hill Carnival participant(Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Notting Hill Carnival participants(James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Notting Hill Carnival participants(Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

