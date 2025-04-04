News
In Pictures: Hats off to racegoers as thousands attend Ladies Day at Aintree

(Danny Lawson/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day on the second day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

More than 50,000 revellers are expected to attend Aintree over the course of the day, with as much attention on the world-class fashion as the world-class racing.

With the sun shining, many of the attendees swapped heavy coats and umbrellas for big sunglasses and even bigger hats.

A racegoer with a orange hatSpring style was in full swing with many opting for bright, colourful shades (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies for The Jockey Club

A woman wearing a wide hat and sunglassesThe sun was shining, allowing many racegoers to swap coats and umbrellas for hats and sunglasses (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies for The Jockey Club

A woman wearing a flowery fascinatorBold and bright hats and fascinators took centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Four women wearing extravagant dresses and hats walking down a pink carpet at Aintree RacecourseThe day is always a sell-out success, combining style with sport (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Three women wearing floral dresses and white fascinatorsFlorals were in abundance, with many groups co-ordinating outfits (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out success, with thousands arriving early ahead of a packed racecard.

A woman in a pink hat and sunglasses laughingLadies Day at Aintree is one of the season’s highlights (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

A racegoer's hat in silhouetteThe sun was shining (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies for The Jockey Club

A woman wearing a headpiece featuring a miniature horse and jockeyOne racegoer opted for a themed headpiece, sporting a miniature racehorse (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

A woman wearing an extravagant gold fascinatorAn ornate fascinator completed this look (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Three women wearing glamourous gowns placing bets at Aintree RacecourseIt’s not just about style at Aintree, with a packed day of racing ahead and trips to the Tote are part of the experience (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

A woman in a pink dress and white fascinator takes a selfie of herself and a friend who is wearing a red dress and fascinatorThere’ll be plenty of selfies taken throughout the day (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

A woman wearing a yellow dress makes peace signs with her hands as she walks alongside a friendThe day is highly anticipated for many (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

A woman wearing a pastel ensemble, including a pink fascinator smiles while holding a glassOne visitor, in a pastel pink ensemble, enjoyed a drink before the racing starts (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Seven men posing all wearing suits posing for a picture while holding drinksIt was not only the women who were dressed in style for Ladies Day, with men sporting their finest suits (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Jockey Paul Townend sporting a smart jacket as he speaks to the mediaJockey Paul Townend sports a smart jacket as he speaks to the media (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies for The Jockey Club

