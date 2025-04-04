In Pictures: Hats off to racegoers as thousands attend Ladies Day at Aintree

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day on the second day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

More than 50,000 revellers are expected to attend Aintree over the course of the day, with as much attention on the world-class fashion as the world-class racing.

With the sun shining, many of the attendees swapped heavy coats and umbrellas for big sunglasses and even bigger hats.

Spring style was in full swing with many opting for bright, colourful shades (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies for The Jockey Club

The sun was shining, allowing many racegoers to swap coats and umbrellas for hats and sunglasses (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies for The Jockey Club

Bold and bright hats and fascinators took centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

The day is always a sell-out success, combining style with sport (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Florals were in abundance, with many groups co-ordinating outfits (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Ladies Day at Aintree is one of the season’s highlights (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

The sun was shining (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies for The Jockey Club

One racegoer opted for a themed headpiece, sporting a miniature racehorse (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

An ornate fascinator completed this look (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

It’s not just about style at Aintree, with a packed day of racing ahead and trips to the Tote are part of the experience (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

There’ll be plenty of selfies taken throughout the day (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

The day is highly anticipated for many (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

One visitor, in a pastel pink ensemble, enjoyed a drink before the racing starts (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

It was not only the women who were dressed in style for Ladies Day, with men sporting their finest suits (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne