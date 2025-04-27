News
London Marathon

In Pictures: Sun shines for runners in London Marathon

A general view of the mass participation race on Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

More than 56,000 people have been pounding the streets of the capital in this year’s London Marathon.

The event could set a new record for the world’s biggest marathon, which is currently held by the TCS New York Marathon in November when there were 55,646 finishers.

A man dressed as a chicken in the TCS London Marathon 2025A general view from inside the viewing window above Tower Bridge of a runner in fancy dress (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A large boat goes under Tower Bridge as the mass participation race goes byA large boat goes under Tower Bridge as the mass participation race goes by (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Three people dressed in green outfits run during the London Marathon(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A man waves to friends during the mass participation race(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

TCS London Marathon 2025(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Visitors to Tower Bridge walk across the walkway as the race progresses belowVisitors to Tower Bridge walk across the walkway as the race progresses below (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A participant in a green alien outfit runs during the London Marathon(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A man in a tent outfit runs across Tower Bridge(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

The mass participation race crosses Tower Bridge during the London Marathon(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A runner with a large toy bear attached to their back during the London Marathon(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A visitor to Tower Bridge lays on the glass walkA visitor to Tower Bridge lays on the glass walk (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Runners in fancy dress during the TCS London Marathon 2025(Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

