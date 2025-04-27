In Pictures: Sun shines for runners in London Marathon

More than 56,000 people have been pounding the streets of the capital in this year’s London Marathon.

The event could set a new record for the world’s biggest marathon, which is currently held by the TCS New York Marathon in November when there were 55,646 finishers.

A general view from inside the viewing window above Tower Bridge of a runner in fancy dress (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A large boat goes under Tower Bridge as the mass participation race goes by (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Visitors to Tower Bridge walk across the walkway as the race progresses below (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A visitor to Tower Bridge lays on the glass walk (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady