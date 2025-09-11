In Pictures: Waterlogged pitch perfect for cricketers playing annual game in sea

Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club have taken part in an unusual cricket match in the sea.

The annual cricket match is played on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent at low tide.

Each year the clubs take turns to win.

The tradition started in 1984, with the match ending when play is stopped by waves.

