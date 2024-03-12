This hotel will refund you thousands if the weather is bad

A luxury hotel in Singapore is offering guests refunds if it rains during their stay.

InterContinental Singapore's Rain Resist Bliss Package is essentially a "rain protection insurance package," which means guests will be offered vouchers if the weather takes a turn for the worse.

"Vouchers will be issued within seven working days after the weather data has been published by the National Environment Agency of Singapore," their site explains.

It is only actioned if guests opt for a suite ranging from £500 to £2,635 a night, and they won't be given cash. Instead, they'll get a rebate voucher valued at a one-night room rate.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the unique scheme, general manager Andreas Kraemer told AU News: "I was chatting with a group of friends about what’s next in luxury travel and one of them jokingly commented that being able to guarantee good weather would be the next level of ultimate luxury travel."

He continued: "That sparked the idea for the rain insurance package.

"While we may not be able to control the weather, we can still help guests be in control of their plans when they stay with this package."

To qualify, Singapore must rain for 120 minutes straight during the day. The weather must have disrupted at least one of the guests' plans too.

Kraemer explained that National Environmental Agency Weather Station stats are used to check eligibility.

"Guests are not required to provide notification of loss. Claims are triggered when rain duration exceeds 120 cumulative minutes within any four-hour block of time during daylight hours (8am to 7pm)," he explained.

"For example, if it rains continuously between 4pm to 5.30pm and again between 6pm to 6.30pm, a voucher will be triggered."

