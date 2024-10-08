Teen uncovers heartbreaking mistake after taking at-home ancestry test

A family who had a baby via IVF uncovered a heartbreaking mistake 18 years later following an ancestry DNA test.

Commercial DNA tests can reveal some interesting insights into family lineage, however, they have also been responsible for uncovering some shocking secrets and revelations .

One family was left torn apart after their teenage daughter, who was conceived via IVF, took a DNA test to find out more about their family.

But, what she uncovered rocked everyone as it showed she was not genetically related to her father. According to the lawsuit, the girl’s parents had chosen to use a donor egg to create an embryo with the father’s sperm.

Now 18, the unnamed girl’s mother died in 2022 before the revelation, but the father and daughter are suing the now-inoperative Nevada Fertility Care clinic, where the fertility treatment was provided, as well as the doctor involved.

According to DNA test results, it is apparent that the sperm of the girl’s father was not implanted. It is thought her biological parents are another family from Las Vegas and it is unclear what happened to the couple’s own embryo.

According to 8 News Now , the lawyer representing the young woman and her dad, Robert Murdock, said: “My client had more tears than I’ve ever seen someone shed, because what he thought was his daughter - isn’t.”

“In this case, the biological child is not his, so as a result, he has to go adopt her,” Murdock said. “The real point of this is finding out what happened, why and hopefully making sure that this is the only mistake out there.”

