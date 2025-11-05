Japan deploys troops to tackle the country's bear attack problem

A wave of bear attacks in Japan has resulted in the country's military deploying troops to try to help local authorities combat the ongoing issue.

Since April, there have been more than 100 bear attacks across Japan, with 12 people being killed and two-thirds of these deaths occurred in Akita prefecture on Japan's biggest island Honshu, according to the country's environment ministry.

Located in this region is the town of Kazuno, where residents have been warned to avoid the dense forests in the surrounding area, remaining at home after dark and to scare off bears by carrying a bell with them.

Gun rules were relaxed by the government in September so that hunters could shoot bears in urban areas more efficiently.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato confirmed that more emergency measures will be implemented later this month to aid in tackling this problem, such as recruiting more licensed hunters.

What have the local authorities said?

Kazuno Mayor Shinji Sasamoto, who has met with soldiers who arrived in the town, shared how the bear attacks have been impacting residents.

"The townspeople feel the danger every day," he explained, as reported by Reuters.

"It has affected how people live their lives forcing them to stop going out or cancel events."

Why were troops called in and how will they help?

Last week, the Akita prefecture governor requested assistance from Japan's Self-Defense Forces due to a notable rise in bear sightings, which have increased sixfold this year to more than 8,000.

The soldiers themselves won't be culling the bears - that's a role for the trained hunters who have specific weapons for this. Instead, the troops will help to transport and set up the box traps used to capture the bears.

After Kazuno, the soldiers will go on to carry out this task in the cities of Odate and Kitaakita until the end of the month.

What species of bear is Japan home to?

(L-R) The Japanese black bear and the Hokkaido brown bear. iStockphoto by Getty Images and Unsplash

Two species of bear can be found in Japan - the Japanese black bear and the Hokkaido brown bear.

The Japanese black bear is smaller (they can weigh up to 130 kg (287 pounds)), has black hair, rounded ears, and lives on the main island of Honshu, with some in Shikoku too.

Then there's the Hokkaido brown bear, which is large (one of the largest brown bears, weighing up to 400 kg. In fact it's the biggest land animal in Japan), and lives on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Watch bear run wild in Arizona grocery store in alarming footage, and ‘Incessant honking’ gives away black bears on a joyride.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.