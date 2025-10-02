Watch bear run wild in Arizona grocery store in alarming footage

Video
Ever seen a bear doing it's weekly shop? These Arizona locals were startled to find a bear shopping in their fresh produce isle.
Shoppers at a Fry’s in southern Arizona got an unexpected visitor this week. First seen lurking behind the store, the bear nonchalantly triggered the automatic doors like a seasoned shopper and strolled right in.
“It just ran around,” said Oro Valley PD’s Darren Wright, who confirmed the bear caused no damage and isn't believed to have taken anything.
