A Conservative political commentator was shut down in the most epic way after trying to “lecture” people on affordability.

The incident happened when regular CNN political commentator Scott Jennings was on a panel with Parkland shooting survivior and political activist David Hogg on the eve of the election for New York City mayor , which takes place today (4 November).

Front-runner Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani was the topic of discussion, with Jennings appearing to suggest that he would do a bad job of managing the city’s finances because he’s a self-described Democratic socialist.

“He’s probably going to win,” Jennings said, sounding dejected. “I mean, it’s a Democrat town and they’re going to elect the socialist to run the financial capital of the world.

“I mean you gave him $300,000 – that’s interesting,” Jennings continued, referencing the donation from the progressive group Leaders We Deserve. “That’s probably the only 300 non-Islamo-Marxist grand that he got.”

With Jennings clearly worried by the idea of Mamdani being elected, Hogg pointed out precisely why Mamdani is so popular in the most epic fashion.

Hogg responded: “Honestly, I think part of the reason he’s so powerful is because people are tired of being lectured by men with Rolexes on CNN about affordability in this country. That’s the real reason he is resonating right now.”

“Nothing I love to see more than Scott Jennings getting shut up,” one person responded to Hogg’s takedown.

Another argued: “That hurt him low-key lmfao.”

Someone else wrote: “Inject this directly into my veins.”





