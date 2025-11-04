Nancy Pelosi has labelled Donald Trump a “vile creature” in a very damning summary of the US president.

Trump is arguably one of the most divisive US presidents in history, with plenty of people holding a pretty poor opinion of him and his actions in one of the most powerful jobs in the world.

One of them is former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who excoriated Trump with nine savage words in a CNN interview.

“He’s just a vile creature,” Pelosi told the broadcaster, adding: “The worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

Pelosi was asked for the reason behind her beliefs and explained: “Because he’s the president of the United States and he does not honour the Constitution of the United States.”

She added: “In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press ... he’s scared people who are in our country legally.”

Pelosi’s comments come at an important time for the Democrats. With Trump’s approval ratings plummeting, the party hopes to score wins in the NYC Mayoral election, as well as two gubernatorial elections.

During his presidency, Trump has repeatedly undermined the Constitution , which he vowed to uphold when he was sworn in. Meanwhile, Pelosi’s comments that he has “abolished” the House of Representatives refer to the ongoing US government shutdown, with the chamber in recess for over a month now – some suggest this is being prolonged to delay the release of the Epstein Files , which is itself another one of Trump’s biggest controversies.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment

