US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed some of her more unusual beliefs during an appearance on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.

During the Halloween weekend episode, Maher asked the Georgia Republican whether she believed demons existed. Greene responded: “Absolutely. I’m a Bible-believing Christian. And I believe those could be fallen angels.”

When Maher followed up, asking, “Fallen angels? The aliens are fallen angels?”, Greene replied: “That’s possible. I think that’s what they could be. That’s what makes sense in my worldview.”

Fellow guest, The Fifth Column podcast host Michael Moynihan, was less convinced, simply replying “no,” a response that drew laughter from the audience.

Maher concluded: “And that’s why we came here to disagree but still appreciate each other.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Greene referenced the Epstein files, prompting Maher to joke that “he’s going to get mad at you for saying that thing about the Epstein file,” seemingly alluding to Donald Trump.

Greene, however, appeared unconcerned. “Oh, I love Donald Trump, but it’s okay for me to disagree,” she said. “I have my own mind. I represent my district – that’s my job title, ‘representative.’”

She continued: “And these women, they deserve it. And every woman who’s a victim of human trafficking, they deserve it.”

