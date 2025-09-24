‘Incessant honking’ gives away black bears on a joyride

Police in Alaska’s Ketchikan had an unexpected call last week after some black bears were caught on a "joyride."

Responding to what sounded like relentless honking on September 17, the cops discovered two black bears sitting in the front seats of a car, “like they were going for a joyride,” as caught on body cam footage.

The furry duo had apparently broken in searching for snacks and accidentally locked themselves inside.

Thankfully, the car’s owner remotely popped the trunk, letting the bewildered bears escape unharmed.

No injuries were reported - except maybe to the car’s upholstery.

