Coca-Cola's Christmas advert is AI and people are not feeling festive about it

Coca‑Cola has ignited festive frustration by once again leaning deep into artificial intelligence for its 2025 Christmas campaign.

The familiar red trucks are back, but viewers have flagged the new spot, fully generated via AI, as “soulless,” “creepy” and a let-down compared to the brand’s nostalgic hits.

Fans of the brand lamented that the magic of the season has been replaced by cost-cutting technology.

One user on X said, "this is disgusting. you’re a multi-BILLION dollar company. pay REAL animators. this is disgusting."

While Coca-Cola defends the decision as a forward-looking experiment in storytelling, the overwhelming online reaction suggests many just aren’t feeling the festive cheer.

Another said, "2025 ai slop cheap coca cola commercial, you will *never* be 1990's festively warm and comforting coca cola christmas commercial"

Some fans are even threatening to jump ship, "Comments like this make me wanna permanently swap to the true artist's soda..."

Are you team "move with the times" or do you want to bring back the old days?

Indy100 has contacted Coca-Cola for comment

