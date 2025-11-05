Mayor Mamdani has scathing message for Trump in first address

In his debut address as the newly-elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani delivered a blistering challenge to President Donald Trump, declaring: “So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!”

Mamdani positioned his victory as a rejection of the divisive politics Trump embodies, asserting that New York, “the city that gave rise to him,” now has the power to show how a nation betrayed by Trump can defeat him.

With immigrants, working-class New Yorkers and marginalised communities at the heart of his agenda, Mamdani set the tone for a debate that could define national politics.

