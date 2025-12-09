Trump sparks fresh ridicule with bizarre statement on 'IQ' needed to use lawnmowers

Video
Donald Trump has sparked fresh ridicule after declaring during a White House roundtable he believes you now need “about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower.”
The comment came as he pledged to roll back environmental regulations on farm machinery — including tractors and mowers — claiming compliance rules have made everyday tools “much more complicated.”
A lawn-mower startup being equated with Mensa-level intelligence has triggered widespread mockery online and left many questioning the seriousness of his claims.
Even some supporters are struggling to defend the remarks, dubbed among the "weirdest" from a president with a long history of unusual pronouncements.
Why not read...
- Trump is paving over the Rose Garden and people are outraged
- White House places mugshots on lawn - but people think one's missing
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Donald Trump explodes at 'obnoxious' reporter