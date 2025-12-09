Trump sparks fresh ridicule with bizarre statement on 'IQ' needed to use lawnmowers

Donald Trump has sparked fresh ridicule after declaring during a White House roundtable he believes you now need “about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower.”

The comment came as he pledged to roll back environmental regulations on farm machinery — including tractors and mowers — claiming compliance rules have made everyday tools “much more complicated.”

A lawn-mower startup being equated with Mensa-level intelligence has triggered widespread mockery online and left many questioning the seriousness of his claims.

Even some supporters are struggling to defend the remarks, dubbed among the "weirdest" from a president with a long history of unusual pronouncements.

