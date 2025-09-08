The internet is outraged at how rude Trump was to this reporter

President Donald Trump scalded a reporter outside the White House on his way to the US Open and people aren't happy about the "rude" exchange.

A reporter asked the president if he was trying to "go to war" with Chicago after he posted a bizarre meme of himself within the movie Apocalypse Now.

The post read, "I love the smell of deportations in the morning... Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of War."

Trump appeared to be outraged at the reporters attempt to call him out saying, “Be quiet, listen! You don’t listen!"

"You never listen, that’s why you’re second-rate, we’re not going to war, we’re gonna clean up our cities"

The exchange has caused uproar on social media, one person on X posted, "Trump's condescending dismissal of a female reporter as 'darling' and 'second-rate' exposes his relentless misogyny and archaic mindset, rendering him utterly unfit to lead in 2025."

Another said, "Trump's pathetic meltdown, barking at a reporter to 'be quiet' like a cornered despot, reveals he's too cowardly and clueless to lead without declaring war on his own cities."

