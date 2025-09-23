Jon Stewart shades Disney as they bring back Jimmy Kimmel

Host of The Daily Show, John Stewart, has reacted to the news on Jimmy Kimmel being reinstated on ABC by throwing some shade at Disney and how ingrained in our lives they are.

Talking on Monday night's show (September 22) Stewart said "Wasn't it interesting to figure out all the tentacles Disney has in your daily life?" before joking that its one thing to swear off cruises but another to swear off the Avengers.

Jimmy Kimmel was suspended indefinitely last week after he made a comment on Donald Trump's reaction to the murder of Charlie Kirk, but has now been reinstated.

