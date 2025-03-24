Joe Rogan 'refuses' to allow an 'off the rails' sporting great on his podcast

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has accused Joe Rogan of not allowing him on his podcast amid Rogan’s derogatory comments about him.

Rogan has become a top name in the podcasting industry, with his Spotify podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience , one of my the most successful in the world.

The podcast has featured several guests, many of whom come from the world of fighting – an industry Rogan has a history with.

But, one person who is upset to have never been allowed on the pod is the American former six-weight boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya, who is also in a long-running feud with UFC CEO and Rogan’s close friend Dana White.

In one episode of his podcast, Rogan said of boxer-turned-promoter De La Hoya, “he’s a little off the rails these days” and it seems to have caused some friction between the two.

Responding to the comment about him, De La Hoya said: “Joe, it must be in your contract to say ill on me and not say one nice word about me.

“Bro, stop being petty. You refuse to put me on my podcast when the majority of your content is MMA or boxing-centred. I mean, I get it daddy Dana [White] will not let you have me on the podcast.

“Let me propose something [and] this will be the highest-rated show you’ll ever do. Have me and your daddy Dana on the podcast together. You can moderate the podcast, so two against one. And I’m fine with that because I’m an open book.

“Also Joe, I’m off the rails, really? Alright, let’s take a look at your evolution over the last fifteen years.”

Speaking about De La Hoya’s recent body transformation, Rogan made the extraordinary claim that the former fighter has “fake abs”.

“Why has Oscar De La Hoya got fake abs?” Rogan asked. “You seen that? Oscar De La Hoya has got some fake abs. Something’s going on, man.

“Oscar De La Hoya didn’t have abs throughout his boxing career. Look at him now. What’s going on there? It’s either he’s got some fake abs or he’s going semi-glutide, one or the other.”

