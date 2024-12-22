13 biggest reactions to Oleksandr Usyk defeating Tyson Fury in heavyweight rematch

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury once again in the eagerly awaited heavyweight rematch last night (December 21) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the clash, the Christmas spirit was in the air as Fury walked out to the Mariah Carey festive hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You," while wearing a Santa-inspired robe and his entourage dressed in green like elves, the music then switched to Notorious BIG's 1997 tune "Hypnotize" when he entered the ring.

Tyson Fury walks out ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles' fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2, Reignited card at Kingdom Arena on December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

When it came to the fighting, both lasted the 12 rounds and stats-wise Fury did throw more shots (509) compared to Usyk (423) but only 144 of Fury's landed while Usyk landed more (179) - a 42 per cent ratio while Fury's was 28 per cent.

In the end, Fury lost to he lost to the unified heavyweight champion on a unanimous points decision (116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards), meaning Usyk retains his WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

It's fair to say The Gypsy King was unhappy with the result as he stormed out of the ring and back to his changing room after the fight, refusing to participate in the post-fight interview.

“I win, it’s good,” said Usyk in the ring, and praised his opponent. “Listen, he’s a great fighter, a great opponent. It’s a great 24 rounds, an unbelievable 24 rounds for my career.”

But Fury later attended the post-fight press conference where he said Usyk received "a little Christmas gift" from the judges.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I won the fight, that’s it, we can’t cry over it,” he said during his post-match press conference. “We didn’t feel no spirit, we felt a bit of Christmas spirit in there and I think he got a little Christmas gift from them judges."

He continued: "I felt I won the both fights. I know what I had to do – knock him out to get a decision. But do you know what, it’s boxing.

"There’s no doubt in my mind I won the fight. That’s it, we can’t cry over it, can’t do much about it."

Fury added that he's going to spend time with his family after cutting contact with them for three months in preparation for his rematch.

‘The fight’s done now, it’s in the past, I’ve not got a decision, it is what it is, we move on, that’s it. I go home, I’ve not seen my kids for 12 weeks, it is what it is, you can’t change any decisions, I did the best I could, if I could’ve done any more I would’ve done, and that’s it," he explained.

Viewers shared their thoughts on Usyk's unanimous points decision on social media, with the general consensus being that while Fury improved from his previous clash with Usyk back in May, the Ukrainian also got better and deserved the win in this rematch.

"I didn't score it, but it was close. He [Fury] should have got more rounds in there," former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Former cruiserweight boxer Tony Bellew described Tyson as a "warrior who deserves so much respect for going back in the ring" with Usyk.

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua took to his Instagram Story to praise Usyk by simply writing "Respect" along with the Ukrainian flag emoji.

“If you look at his resume, what he did at cruiserweight, then he moved up to heavyweight, all away from home, in hostile territory,” former professional boxer Carl Frampton said.

“The guy is an absolute great, not just this generation. He’s a great, that’s it.”

Another talking point from the event was just how high Fury's boxing shorts were and of course, it didn't go unnoticed on social media.

One viewer declared Fury's shorts were "the worst look in boxing history", ouch.

