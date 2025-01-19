Joe Rogan told to 'never ask one question again'

Joe Rogan was told to avoid asking one question by a UFC star ahead of one of the biggest fights of his career.

UFC bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili spoke on a podcast in January and said he didn’t want to be asked about a potential future fight – and made it clear he didn’t want to hear one of Rogan’s questions.

The question relates to a potential bout with teammate Aljamain Sterling. Dvalishvili Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast and urged Rogan, and others, to stop asking about it.

Dvalishvili said: "I said don't ask me this question [about fighting Sterling] during press conference or media day.

“I was like I have to win first [against Aldo] and Aljo already has a fight... And when Joe Rogan asked me again and Aljo is there, 'Hey, are you going to fight Aljo?' And like I said, Please don't ask me this question anymore."

Watch the comments at the 42 minute 52 second mark below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The comments came ahead of UFC 311, which saw Dvalishvili come out on top in a bantamweight title bout against Umar Nurmagomedov on January 18. He beat Umar, cousin of Khabib, over five rounds.

In the main fight, Islam Makhachev made quick work of Renato Moicano on late notice at UFC 311, securing a historic fourth lightweight title defence.

Meanwhile, Rogan was challenged over comments on the LA wildfires recently, after discussing the fallout from the devastating blazes that have destroyed more than 12,000 homes and structures.

Rogan was speaking about the fires on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, when he was challenged on a social media post he referenced by podcast guest and comedian Bryan Callen – read more here .

