The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken about the difficulties pregnant women and new mothers face with their mental health - but has been since been criticised for not publically supporting Meghan Markle when she revealed similar struggles.
In a tweet, Kate Middleton announced on Friday (May 6) that she is the new royal patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance - a UK charity which has a network of over 100 organisations that are committed to getting new and expectant mums the mental health support they need and to raise awareness around this issue too.
"The past couple of years have reminded us of just how much we need each other and how vital our relationships are to our long-term health and happiness," Middleton said in the accompanying video which was posted during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.
"No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression," she added.
"It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time."
While many reacted positively to the news of Middleton's new role and praised her for raising awareness around mental health in pregnancy, some criticised the Duchess of Cambridge for not publicly supporting her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle when voiced her mental health problems, Insiderreported.
During an interview back in October 2019 with ITV's Tom Bradby, the journalist asked Markle if she "was OK," to which an emotional Markle replied: "Yeah well I guess, and also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK."
In November 2020, Markle wrote an op-ed for The New York Timesand referenced this exchange where she also revealed she had suffered a miscarriage just two months earlier.
Then Markle brought up her mental health struggles in an explosive interview with Oprah last year where she admitted she experienced suicidal thoughts and "didn't want to be alive anymore" during her first pregnancy with son Archie when she lived in London.
In an effort to get better, Markle claimed that she tried to seek help from the institution but said they didn't do anything to support her.
"I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help, that I've never felt this way before, that I needed to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," she explained.
The utter hypocrisy of it\u2026 https://twitter.com/kensingtonroyal/status/1522491085158817792\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/61pxA7E0Fb— matilda (@matilda) 1651854290
Agreed Duchess Kate so when Meghan Markle was suicidal/needed mental health support during her pregnancy why didn\u2019t she receive ANY from Royal Family?\n\nFailed your own sister-in-law why would I believe you care about us? Practice What You Preach #MaternalMentalHealthAwarenessWeekhttps://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu) 1651813789
Not you hyping up Maternal Mental Health for others when you couldn\u2019t start with your family and extend your sister-in-law the same kindnesshttps://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1522491085158817792\u00a0\u2026— erika (@erika) 1651853051
The audacity Kate Middleton has to speak on mental health awareness during/after pregnancy. Where was she when her sister in law was bullied and harassed through three pregnancies, miscarriage, suicide ideation and two post partum periods? Absolute hypocrite. #DuchessofCambridgehttps://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— Anna (@Anna) 1651821553
Na you lot in the palace are in no position to speak on mental healthhttps://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— Jimmy Geobey (@Jimmy Geobey) 1651821364
Wow where was this support for your sister in law.https://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— Theactivist11 (@Theactivist11) 1651816616
Charity begins at homehttps://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— Jumoke (@Jumoke) 1651866588
Assuming this only applies to white women given how she treated Meghan Markle when she was pregnanthttps://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— ruva\ud83c\udf3c (@ruva\ud83c\udf3c) 1651830953
Hypocrite be her namehttps://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— AubreyHall\ud83d\udc1d \ud83d\udda4\ud83c\udf18 (@AubreyHall\ud83d\udc1d \ud83d\udda4\ud83c\udf18) 1651836249
While others pointed out a lack of diversity in the announcement video and also noted that postnatal depression or anxiety in Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) mothers is 13 per cent higher than in white mothers.
'Postnatal depression or anxiety in BAME mothers is\u00a013% higher\u00a0than in white mothers.'\nSo why are no women of colour featured in this video addressing maternal mental health? I loathe how conversations around motherhood just centre the white experience\nhttps://metro.co.uk/2020/03/24/black-women-neglected-12406357/\u00a0\u2026https://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— Tasneem Sharrem (@Tasneem Sharrem) 1651830096
Not a POC in sight.https://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— HelpMeJaRule (@HelpMeJaRule) 1651829586
Lovely to see Kate taking on this important role for white ladies and their white babieshttps://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— Fancy Brenda \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (they/them) (@Fancy Brenda \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (they/them)) 1651822656
Very uncomfy that all the mothers & babies in this video are white ???\nIdk just rubs me the wrong way, especially bc Black mothers are more likely to not receive support or receive adequate care from medical professionals and services. Just a thought.https://twitter.com/scobie/status/1522352814210568192\u00a0\u2026— K \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@K \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1651846581
Every single person in this video is white. WTF?https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1522491085158817792\u00a0\u2026— Jen (@Jen) 1651884697
We live in a multi-racial society you know\u2026.. well you wouldn\u2019t know looking at thishttps://twitter.com/kensingtonroyal/status/1522491085158817792\u00a0\u2026— Helen Of Coy \u00a9\ufe0f \ud83d\ude09 The One & Only \ud83d\ude18 (@Helen Of Coy \u00a9\ufe0f \ud83d\ude09 The One & Only \ud83d\ude18) 1651880068
There\u2019s a well-evidenced crisis in black mothers\u2019 postnatal mental heath yet everyone in this video is white?https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1522491085158817792\u00a0\u2026— miriam kimber (she/her) (@miriam kimber (she/her)) 1651872077
In response to Markle's claims in her and Prince Harry's Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
indy100 has contacted the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, and representatives for the Duchess of Cambridge for comment.
