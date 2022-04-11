Video

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turn down invite to Brooklyn Beckham's $3million wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly turned down their invitation to Brooklyn Beckham's star-studded wedding over the weekend.

The $3million ceremony took place at Beckham's new wife Nicola Peltz's family home in Florida, and it was parents David and Victoria who invited the royals in a letter.

Prince William, who has been a long-term friend of the former-footballer, apparently responded that they wouldn't make it, but were "wishing them a great deal of joy".

However, it's thought US-based Prince Harry and Meghan weren't invited, despite also being friends with the family.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

duke and duchess cambridge
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz