The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly turned down their invitation to Brooklyn Beckham's star-studded wedding over the weekend.

The $3million ceremony took place at Beckham's new wife Nicola Peltz's family home in Florida, and it was parents David and Victoria who invited the royals in a letter.

Prince William, who has been a long-term friend of the former-footballer, apparently responded that they wouldn't make it, but were "wishing them a great deal of joy".

However, it's thought US-based Prince Harry and Meghan weren't invited, despite also being friends with the family.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

