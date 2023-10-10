Kay Burley baffles Twitter with bizarrely heated response to critics

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has baffled the internet with some bizarre and antagonistic responses after receiving backlash over her reporting.

In recent days, we have seen tragic events unfolding after Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel. Since then, there has been a huge increase in violence in the Israel-Gaza conflict, with innocent civilians on both sides being killed.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, has appeared in television interviews with global broadcasters and it is one such interview that Burley is being criticised for misquoting.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday (7 October), Zomlot said: “The loss of civilian life is tragic [on] all sides, and what is happening is extremely worrying and very tragic.

“As we speak, the loss of lives, you’ve counted 70 Israeli deaths, there [are] more than 200 Palestinian deaths so far. More than 1,600 entire residential compounds are being wiped out. This is a war crime committed by Israel.

“What is more tragic or equally tragic is the blindness and the deafness of the world and the international community for so many years, of the warnings we have been saying that this was coming. Israel knew that this was coming their way… It’s a consequence.”

Today, Burley claimed in a Sky News interview with the UK’s foreign secretary James Cleverly, that Zomlot “basically said ‘the Israelis had it coming’”.

Burley asked the foreign secretary: “What about your opposite number David Lammy sharing a platform with the Palestinian ambassador, who basically said ‘the Israelis had it coming’... would you share a platform with him?”

Burley was seen repeating the claim again in a later interview, this time appearing to suggest that those were the words Zomlot used verbatim.

When criticised for this by fellow journalist Michael Walker on X/Twitter, Burley appeared to lash out, sparking further backlash.

She replied: “Don’t message me Michael. I have no interest in anything you have to say.”

Another questioned why she was responding to the criticism in such a bizarre way. Burley replied: “I’m on the train to Liverpool and a bit bored. Have a great day.”

When one X/Twitter user suggested that Burley could be taken to court for “defamation”, Burley simply replied with a ghost emoji, leading some to question her “professional image”.



indy100 has contacted a representative of Burley for comment.

