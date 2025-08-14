Kevin Sorbo faces backlash after ‘disowning’ Vikings over male cheerleaders

American actor Kevin Sorbo is facing backlash after suggesting he’s going to change which NFL football team he supports after the Minnesota Vikings hired two male cheerleaders.

MAGA has been in total meltdown after the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders, the official squad for the football team, recruited two male cheerleaders for their 2025 squad.

Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn have unintentionally caused the right-wingers to lose their minds, simply for doing what they love and it’s quite a sight to behold.

“You mean, the men who cheer for a football team are upset about the men who are cheering for football and being paid for it?” someone wrote on an Instagram post featuring the men, where some hateful comments were also posted.

Another said: “Watching men cry about this is fun. Kinda like how they act when Taylor Swift is shown on the screen at Chiefs games (also fun to watch them cry about).”

On X/Twitter, Sorbo jumped on the hater bandwagon, suggesting he was now going to change his team allegiance because of it.

Posting a video featuring one of the cheerleaders, he wrote alongside it: “I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life… sigh. I need a new team now.”

Who is Kevin Sorbo?

66-year-old Minnesota-born actor Sorbo has had starring roles playing Hercules in the TV show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and playing Captain Dylan Hunt in the show Andromeda.

In 2017, he directed and starred in the Christian film Let There Be Light, which also featured right-wing conservative pundit Sean Hannity. The New Yorker labelled it as “a cynical, xenophobic morality tale, as bitter as it is saccharine”.

His Facebook account was removed in 2021 for sharing false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines.

Sorbo has also repeated Donald Trump’s fake claims of election fraud in the 2020 election and initially supported the participants of the Jan 6 insurrection before changing his mind and blaming the violence on “antifa”.

It’s fair to say his most recent comments have done nothing to end the controversy surrounding him.

Another said: “Yo realistically who gives a flying f**k.”

Someone else pointed out: “Hilarious that this guy is claiming a boy with feathered hair and a tank top is a problem. Like ma’am.”

“It's hilarious to me that these are the antagonists in self-proclaimed ‘Alpha Males’ life. Tears,” one person commented.

