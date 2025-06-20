America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is back for season two on Netflix, and while we're busy practicing our high kicks in our kitchens and AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' climbs to the top of our Spotify playlists, there's one conversation everyone's having about the show: the salaries.

In season one, the low salaries of the US' biggest cheerleading team was a huge talking point, with the most senior cheerleaders saying they earnt the same as a full-time Chick-Fila-A employee - around $37,947.

"We like to say it's a part-time job with a full time schedule. Apart from just the hours of practising, it's also two hours beforehand, getting ready, you have to have your hair and make-up done", cheerleading hopeful Ariana McClure told the BBC at the time about the low pay.

"It's also finding time within the day to work out so that you stay in shape, not only physically but to make sure you can get through the routines."

Cowboys boss Charlotte Jones has previously admitted the cheerleaders are "not paid a lot", but that most of them don't do it for the money.

"There's a lot of cynicism around pay for NFL cheerleaders—and as it should be. They're not paid a lot. But the facts are is that they actually don't come here for the money. They come here for something that's actually bigger than that to them. They have a passion for dance,” she said on the show.





However, hope was on the horizon in season two, when in the finale episode, the cheerleaders were told they'd be getting a pay rise - and a pretty damn good one at that.

Cheerleader Director Kelli Finglass announced that everyone would receive a 400 percent raise.

"I love the fact that I made change for the girls that are coming up behind me, even if I'm not getting a chance to benefit,” cheerleader Armani, who retired that year, told the cameras.

That takes their earnings from $15 per hour, to over $75 per hour, and annual salaries up to roughly $151,000.

It's not known if this is thanks to the success of the Netflix show, or if times are simply changing for cheerleaders who want to pursue their passion and get paid fairly for it.

