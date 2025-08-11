Lisa Kudrow's incredibly MAGA spoof is going viral again and its hard to watch

Lisa Kudrow's performance in Death to 2020 is going viral again for mocking the way Republicans react to controversy and speaking to the press when they're held accountable.

People are flocking to X to praise the performance calling it brilliant and "accurate".

One user said: "Perfect impersonation of every MAGA cult member out there."

Another joked: "Watch Trump see this think it's real and offer her a job in his administration."

This X user claimed: "We literally listen to this everyday.

"MAGA believe and stake their lives on memes, but call any reporting or data into question and often see document records as a compelling reason to believe the opposite of what they indicate."

