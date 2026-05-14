King told Sir Idris Elba he would DJ at palace garden party, actor says

The King said he was going to DJ at a Buckingham Palace garden party – and then pressed play on the decks, Sir Idris Elba said.

The actor was among several famous faces attending an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust youth charity, which was founded in 1976.

Party guests included celebrity ambassadors for the Trust such as broadcasters Ant and Dec and Holly Willoughby, actors Dame Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis as well as Sir Idris – who is an alumnus of the charity.

After spending more than an hour greeting guests, including some 50 young people and alumni who have been supported by the charity, Charles walked up the garden steps in the pouring rain, holding an umbrella, and paused to speak to Christian St Louis and Sir Idris who were stood by some DJ decks.

Charles with Christian St Louis and Sir Idris Elba (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

St Louis, 22, from Middleton in Greater Manchester, took a DJing course through the Trust and performed at the party whilst guests danced through the downpour, clutching umbrellas.

Asked what he spoke about with the King, Sir Idris said: “Well, this morning we had an amazing time at the National Youth Music Theatre and I was telling him that like it just took me back to when I first did that and I was laughing about that and he said he was going to DJ today, and he did.”

“Well he pressed play and as a DJ I know that’s the hardest part,” the 53-year-old actor joked.

Asked whether he thought Charles had enjoyed the music being played, which was electronic and fast-paced, Sir Idris laughed and said: “Well, he didn’t stick around, let’s put it that way.”

Earlier, the King, wearing a grey suit, blue tie and a red Kings Trust pin on his lapel, had arrived at the party on the palace steps and descended after the band played the national anthem.

Charles is shown ‘The Year Book’ by Declan Donnelly (Henry Nicholls/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Henry Nicholls

He was then presented a yearbook documenting stories from staff, volunteers and beneficiaries of the Trust by Ant and Dec.

Darnell Allman-Smith said he was going through a “bit of a depressive episode” when he got the last place on the charity’s Making it in Media course with Ant and Dec.

The 22-year-old said: “Growing up, my interest has always been in film, media and music and whatnot so it was almost like a gift by god that there was that one spot left and at first I said no because I felt like I wasn’t ready for that and then they kindly held the position open to give me time to reconsider.

“The course was two weeks and within that two weeks, I got over my depression, my social anxiety, I started to make friends again, and life kind of slowly got back to normal.

“And if I’m being totally honest, those two weeks would have to be the biggest change, one of the biggest changes in my entire life, because from that point on, the Trust has not only continued to support me, but given me the strength, ambition and inspiration to do better for myself and to pass on that courage to others as well, and I only hope to continue doing that as my way of giving gratitude to the King for what he’s done for me.”

Charles before a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Mr Allman-Smith, from Brixton in south London, said he has since worked on a Netflix show and had thanked the King for what the Trust has done for him during their brief chat at the garden party.

He added: “My mum also wanted me to pass on her personal thank yous because I care for my mum personally, and she kind of noticed a change in me when I started working with the Trust, and her health has significantly increased.

“So not only has he helped me, he’s also helped my mum which I’m extremely grateful for.”

The Trust says it has helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK in the past 50 years as part of its commitment to ending youth unemployment and helping more young people create better futures for themselves.

Charles greets Myleene Klass ((aron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Thursday’s guests, some wearing thick coats and holding umbrellas, smiled and chatted excitedly as they mingled and craned to get photos of the King despite the gloomy weather.

Former England men’s football coach Sir Gareth Southgate and musician and presenter Myleene Klass were also present.

More than 4,000 guests enjoyed refreshments including mini scones with blackcurrant jam and clotted cream, chocolate tiffin and elderflower, trout and lemon cream cheese mini bagels.

During a typical summer gathering, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed by attendees.