Donald Trump has been accused of 'sycophancy' during his visit to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping .

US president Trump is currently in China where he was greeted with a troop parade and children cheering for him. Controversially, Trump has been joined on the trip by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his own son Eric Trump.

In clips emerging from the visit, which involved talks and dinners in Beijing, Trump appears to be doing his best to compliment not only Chinese culture but also Jinping himself.

During his speech at the welcome banquet, Trump said: “Just as many Chinese now love basketball and blue jeans, Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast food chains in the United States all combined – that’s a pretty big statement.”

And, while gathered for a meeting in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Trump told Jinping: “You’re a great leader, I say it to everybody, you’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it. But I say it anyway because it’s true. I always say the truth.”

The clip of the latter remark has got people commenting.

"Xi will not be fooled by this sycophant," one wrote.

“Lmao Trump kissing Xi’s a** is hilarious,” someone wrote.

Another joked: “It’s like the reverse of the Trump cabinet meeting.”





Someone else argued: “Trump is weak, and Xi knows it. It’s pathetic and embarrassing to watch Trump grovel.”

Another wrote: “So f**king humiliating for our country the way he fawns over dictators.”

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