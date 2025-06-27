Kylie Page tributes praise her 'bright light' as adult star dies aged 28

Adult star Kylie Page has died aged 28 with tributes coming in from the industry and social media. Page had been active in the adult industry since 2016 and was credited on more than 200 scenes for major studios.

AVN reports documentation confirming this was obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and by Page's close friends.



Additional investigations are still ongoing and the cause of her death has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Speaking to AVN, Leah Gotti, a friend of Page and fellow performer, said: "I just think, overall, she was a [happily] infectious person. She was really light and bright and she just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible."

Brazzers paid tribute to Page on X / Twitter and said: "The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page's passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie's family, friends and fans during this difficult time."

Pineapple Support, an online adult industry support network, said: "We are heartbroken by the passing of Kylie Page, a bright light in our industry and a beautiful soul, remembered for her kindness, strength and authenticity.

"If you have been affected by this tragic news, please reach out. You are loved. We are listening. You are not alone."

One user said: "Had the pleasure of knowing Kylie Page. A free spirit with the sweetest voice and always had a good Hollywood reco."

In the comments on Brazzers' post, another said: "🖤 Sending love and peaceful grievance."

"Another angel in heaven," one commented.

And another said: "Kylie's spirit and energy will live on and brighten our world."

