An adult star from Ukraine has created a charity calendar with wounded soldiers to raise money for rehabilitation and prosthetics.

Yulia Seniuk, also known as Josephine Jackson, stunned in a long gown as she posed alongside soldiers who fought on the frontline. Twelve soldiers dressed in formal black-tie attire were chosen for each month of the year.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the lavish Ukrainian theatre was later shared on Seniuk's Instagram.

The adult star explained that she and the production team wanted to go for formal wear because " we have all seen our guys in military uniforms or in rehabilitation centres, which is, unfortunately, a very hackneyed topic, so most of you just ignore it."

She wanted to show them "from a completely different side, showing what refined, elegant and handsome gentlemen they are."

"It gives them more self-confidence and a sense of self-sufficiency," Seniuk continued. "These are the emotions we should give them, not pity and tears...

"Believe me, this is more than enough for them. The stage of pity has long since passed, and now we need to give them a thirst for life by involving them in this kind of activity. And I know that they enjoyed it, and that's the most important thing."

Seniuk has since been praised for the charity calendar, with one writing: "Unconventional way of securing funds but I’m all for this."

Another added: "You can write in the comments what you want, I will personally say that, unlike many stars and bloggers, Yulia helps the wounded. She is the most open, kind and sincere person."

